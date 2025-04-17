National Bank Financial Forecasts InterRent REIT Q1 Earnings

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

