National Bank Financial Forecasts InterRent REIT Q1 Earnings

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

