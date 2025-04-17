NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 283,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NatWest Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RBSPF opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.49.
About NatWest Group
