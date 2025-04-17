NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 283,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RBSPF opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

