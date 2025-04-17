Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 185.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,520 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Nexstar Media Group worth $34,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 3.4 %

NXST opened at $147.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.32 and a one year high of $191.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.92.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $5,477,824.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,563,262.73. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $685,700.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at $983,601.90. This trade represents a 41.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,105 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,463 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXST. StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

