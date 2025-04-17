Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Nextera Energy Partners Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Nextera Energy Partners

Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,916,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 414,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 197,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,163,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

