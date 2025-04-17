NIOX Group (LON:NIOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.19) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.19) price target on shares of NIOX Group in a research note on Tuesday.

NIOX Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON NIOX opened at GBX 59 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.93. NIOX Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.40 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of £24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,434.83 and a beta of 0.92.

NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIOX Group had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIOX Group will post 1.1658256 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan Emms purchased 127,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,196.32 ($13,496.12). 46.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIOX Group Company Profile

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

