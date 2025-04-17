NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $195.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

