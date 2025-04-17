Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,271 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.31% of Organon & Co. worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,258,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,734,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 627,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,029,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 521,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NYSE:OGN opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

