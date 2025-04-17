OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

OVH Groupe Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.

About OVH Groupe

OVH Groupe SA provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Web Cloud & Other. It offers Bare Metal Cloud that provides dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which offers servers fully managed by OVHcloud, such as operating system and the virtualisation layer; Public Cloud that provides cloud computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services.

