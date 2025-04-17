PepsiCo (PEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PepsiCo to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $140.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $192.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $138.33 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas cut their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PepsiCo stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,392 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

