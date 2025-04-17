Pet Valu FY2025 EPS Estimate Cut by National Bank Financial

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Pet Valu in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Canada raised Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.42.

Shares of PET stock opened at C$26.01 on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a 12-month low of C$22.53 and a 12-month high of C$32.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

