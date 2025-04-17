PG&E (PCG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect PG&E to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PG&E to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PG&E Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG&E

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.