Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Further Reading

