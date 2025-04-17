PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Shares Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.29 and last traded at $44.29. 911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.
PICC Property and Casualty Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97.
About PICC Property and Casualty
PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle, Accidental Injury and Health, Agriculture, Liability, Commercial Property, and Others segments. The company offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, household property, cargo, credit and surety, accidental injury, and other insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PICC Property and Casualty
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.