PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 254,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.71% of PLDT worth $34,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PLDT during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the third quarter worth $79,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PLDT by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHI opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. PLDT Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $960.62 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

