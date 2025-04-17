Porvair’s (PRV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Get Porvair alerts:

Porvair Price Performance

Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 762 ($10.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. Porvair has a 12 month low of GBX 594 ($7.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 762 ($10.09). The firm has a market cap of £348.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 689.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 679.23.

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Porvair had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Research analysts expect that Porvair will post 39.0358613 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Porvair

In other Porvair news, insider Ben Stocks sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.48), for a total value of £501,200 ($663,401.72). 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.