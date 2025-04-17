Porvair’s (PRV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Porvair Price Performance
Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 762 ($10.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. Porvair has a 12 month low of GBX 594 ($7.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 762 ($10.09). The firm has a market cap of £348.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 689.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 679.23.
Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Porvair had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Research analysts expect that Porvair will post 39.0358613 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Porvair
Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Porvair
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.