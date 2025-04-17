Promising Canadian Stocks Worth Watching – April 15th

Get alerts:

CSX, Celsius, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Diageo, Raymond James, Canadian Natural Resources, and Cenovus Energy are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities that represent ownership in companies based in Canada and are primarily traded on Canadian exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange. Investing in these stocks allows individuals to participate in the economic growth of Canadian businesses, benefiting from dividends and potential capital gains while being exposed to the country’s specific market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. 4,858,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,659,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Celsius stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.90. 2,137,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,695,965. Celsius has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $98.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.13. 934,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.11. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Diageo stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.04. 443,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,529. Diageo has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $144.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

RJF traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.09. The stock had a trading volume of 349,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,477. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.49. 1,364,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. 2,796,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,643,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVE

Featured Stories