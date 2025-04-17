Promising Oil Stocks Worth Watching – April 15th

Get alerts:

ServiceNow, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Caterpillar, and Procter & Gamble are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares in companies that extract, produce, refine, or distribute crude oil and petroleum products. Their performance is closely tied to fluctuations in global oil prices, geopolitical events, and economic trends, making them a key component of the energy sector and an important consideration for investors seeking exposure to commodity-related markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $24.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $824.59. The stock had a trading volume of 677,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $870.99 and a 200-day moving average of $973.31. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.53. 3,940,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,870,882. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.82. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $104.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,942,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,948,675. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10. The firm has a market cap of $450.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,148. The firm has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.35. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.25. 1,966,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,031,221. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $153.52 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $396.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.56.

