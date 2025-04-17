Promising Social Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 15th

Get alerts:

Shopify, HubSpot, GoDaddy, Mondelez International, and Vertiv are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of companies whose primary business revolves around digital platforms that facilitate online interaction, user-generated content, and social networking. The performance of these stocks is often linked to trends in user engagement, advertising revenues, and regulatory developments affecting the digital communication landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.47. 4,173,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,208,186. The stock has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average of $101.65.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

HUBS stock traded up $19.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.86. The company had a trading volume of 450,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,045. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.55. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,076.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.10 and a 200 day moving average of $185.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.19. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $216.00.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.99. 2,586,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,022,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.06. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $72.31. 2,387,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,991,212. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.37.

