Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Position Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,898,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,172 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.66% of Prospect Capital worth $12,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 4,160.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 924,428 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,880,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSEC opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.85. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $5.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.47%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 240,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,981,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,324,118.60. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Gremp purchased 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,939.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,406.37. This represents a 34.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,548,000 shares of company stock worth $10,970,715. 28.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

