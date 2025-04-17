Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PYXS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PYXS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,980,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 601,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 219,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.