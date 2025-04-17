Q1 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Issued By KeyCorp

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALB. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Albemarle from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.05.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.6 %

ALB stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $137.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

