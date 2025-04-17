Q1 Earnings Estimate for CarMax Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KMX. StockNews.com cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $103.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax has a 1 year low of $63.23 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2,310.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

