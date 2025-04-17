Q1 Earnings Forecast for AC Immune Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for AC Immune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

AC Immune Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AC Immune by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 74,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

