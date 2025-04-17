Q2 Earnings Forecast for ALDX Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $120.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.30).

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $4,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,875,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,708.42. This trade represents a 36.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 280.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

