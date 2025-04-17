Q2 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Reduced by Zacks Research

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Devin W. Stockfish acquired 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at $207,272.51. This represents a 259.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.28%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

