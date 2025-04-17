Q2 EPS Forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Lifted by Analyst

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

ACAD stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $20.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,756.85. This represents a 21.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $54,065.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,889 shares in the company, valued at $969,957.45. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,169 shares of company stock valued at $242,686. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

