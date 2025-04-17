Q3 EPS Estimates for Charles Schwab Reduced by William Blair

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.