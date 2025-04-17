Q4 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:LVMUY Lifted by Analyst

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report released on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

LVMUY opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.32 and a 200 day moving average of $133.80.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.6206 per share. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Further Reading

