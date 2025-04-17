Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,592,311 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Qorvo worth $34,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,429,000 after acquiring an additional 91,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $1,211,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.84.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

