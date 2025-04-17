Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01). 3,298,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 28,711,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £10.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -202.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.80.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

