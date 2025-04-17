RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in RadNet were worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in RadNet by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RadNet by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -721.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,938.61. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,957.10. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,730 in the last three months. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

