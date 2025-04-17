Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Clorox (CLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clorox (NYSE: CLX) recently:

4/16/2025 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $134.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $151.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $139.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 565,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 489.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,718,000 after buying an additional 95,691 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

