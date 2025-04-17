Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RWT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of RWT stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.15. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 44.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Redwood Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Further Reading
