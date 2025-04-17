Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,038,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 59,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 61,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RWT stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.15. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 44.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

