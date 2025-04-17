RenaissanceRe FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note issued on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the insurance provider will earn $24.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $25.41. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $26.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s FY2026 earnings at $38.02 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $42.14 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.80.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RNR opened at $237.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $208.98 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,880,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,969,000 after purchasing an additional 182,530 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,176,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,986,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 142,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

