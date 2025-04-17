Rep. Tim Moore Buys American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in American Airlines Group stock on March 31st.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/7/2025.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAL. Melius raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,027 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 515.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 913,371 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

