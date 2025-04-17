Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Repligen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Up 4.3 %

Repligen stock opened at $132.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.97 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Repligen

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.