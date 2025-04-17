Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cinemark Q2 Earnings

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNK. Benchmark cut their target price on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cinemark by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

