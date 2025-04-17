Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GRP.U Q1 Earnings

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report released on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE GRP.U opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $65.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

