Reviewing Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) & Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) and Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Firstsun Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Firstsun Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Financial Shares 11.50% 10.69% 0.74% Firstsun Capital Bancorp 13.77% 8.56% 1.07%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Firstsun Capital Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Financial Shares and Firstsun Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp has a consensus target price of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.39%. Given Firstsun Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Firstsun Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Chesapeake Financial Shares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Firstsun Capital Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Financial Shares $99.39 million 0.92 $11.43 million $2.42 7.95 Firstsun Capital Bancorp $377.44 million 2.48 $75.63 million N/A N/A

Firstsun Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Financial Shares.

Summary

Firstsun Capital Bancorp beats Chesapeake Financial Shares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage, and single-family residential and residential construction loans; commercial loans, which include owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company provides merchant processing, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and mortgage banking services, as well as cash management services. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

About Firstsun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

