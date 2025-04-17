Reviewing SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) & Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of SRIVARU shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SRIVARU has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geely Automobile has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 0.00 Geely Automobile 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SRIVARU and Geely Automobile”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRIVARU $40,000.00 142.19 -$11.43 million N/A N/A Geely Automobile $25.33 billion 0.79 $750.08 million N/A N/A

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than SRIVARU.

Profitability

This table compares SRIVARU and Geely Automobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Geely Automobile beats SRIVARU on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It also offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands; vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment, and automobile parts and components; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. In addition, the company provides automotive design, software systems development, modular development, virtual engineering of intelligent electric vehicles, and mobility technology solutions; knock down kits; and engages in the preparation and construction of engine manufactory projects. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and internationally. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

