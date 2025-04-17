Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REXR. Barclays cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $132,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,685,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $58,595,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,104,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,025,000 after buying an additional 1,506,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

