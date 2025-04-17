Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) and Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT) Critical Survey

Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Free Report) and Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Reelcause and Richtech Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reelcause 0 0 0 0 0.00 Richtech Robotics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Richtech Robotics has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 71.96%. Given Richtech Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Richtech Robotics is more favorable than Reelcause.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Richtech Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Reelcause and Richtech Robotics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Richtech Robotics $4.39 million 48.23 -$8.14 million ($0.13) -14.54

Reelcause has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Richtech Robotics.

Volatility & Risk

Reelcause has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richtech Robotics has a beta of -5.42, suggesting that its share price is 642% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reelcause and Richtech Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reelcause N/A N/A N/A Richtech Robotics -203.60% -32.24% -29.63%

Summary

Richtech Robotics beats Reelcause on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reelcause

Reelcause, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to pursue the direct or indirect acquisition and development of real estate assets, and/or businesses related thereto. The company was formerly known as China Green Energy Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Reelcause, Inc. in December 2014. Reelcause, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

