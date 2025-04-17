Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Robert Half worth $36,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Robert Half by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.92.

NYSE RHI opened at $48.03 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

