Roth Capital Has Bullish Forecast for Mattel Q3 Earnings

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mattel in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Mattel Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ MAT opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Mattel by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,469,000 after purchasing an additional 355,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,847,000 after purchasing an additional 127,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.