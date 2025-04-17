Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of CRC Q3 Earnings

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of California Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

NYSE CRC opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.71%.

In other California Resources news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. The trade was a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,800,000 after buying an additional 845,694 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $20,752,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,785,000 after purchasing an additional 290,263 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 318,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 235,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 229,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

