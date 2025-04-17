Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Phreesia worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Phreesia by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $128,903.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,538.79. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 5,827 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $159,135.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,814.26. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,791 shares of company stock worth $4,700,424. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

