Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

TCBK stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

