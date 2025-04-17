Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.65% of TETRA Technologies worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TETRA Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $317.75 million, a P/E ratio of 120.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

