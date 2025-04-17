Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 101.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,214,000 after buying an additional 220,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 103,583 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 497,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 52,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,335.88. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,528. This trade represents a 13.13 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTLE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $27.00 price target on Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

