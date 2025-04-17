Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 898.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,641 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Federated Hermes worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FHI. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

